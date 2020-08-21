Menu Search Log in

Anniversary – Mark and Virginia Peters

Mark and Virginia Peters

Community

August 21, 2020 - 3:20 PM

The children of Iolans Mark and Virginia Peters are hosting a luncheon in honor of the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary.

Mark J. Peters and Virginia L. McDaniel were married Aug. 22, 1970, at St. John’s Church in Iola.

The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. I.F. Rohr.

