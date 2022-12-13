Ginny Latta

Virginia “Ginny” Lorene Latta, age 97, of Iola, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
Virginia was born in Iola to Raymond and Louise (Moore) Kaufman on Aug. 31, 1925. She graduated from Iola High School in 1943.
On Oct. 4, 1946, Virginia married her sweetheart Robert (Bobby) Latta. They made their home in Iola, took over the Latta farming business, and began raising a family that would extend into five generations.
Virginia was a lifetime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Iola. She had a strong love for Walmart, garage sales, family gatherings, and everyone was mesmerized by her contagious giggle. You could find her gathered around the kitchen table with a warm cup of coffee.
Virginia was known for her love of others and always wanting to do something for others. She was known for her selflessness. She loved children, her family, and especially her grandchildren. Virginia’s work ethic was one of determination and hard work.
Bobby and Ginny were married for 66 years prior to his death in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweet baby girl Ronda Latta, her brothers Robert and Gerald Kaufman, and three sons-in-law, Russell Cleaver, Charles Adams, and Rodger Holland.
Virginia is survived by her four children, Sandra Adams of Wichita, Cara Cleaver, Randy Latta and wife Patty, and Mindy Holland, all of Iola, and a brother, Kenneth Kaufman of Florida. Virginia’s legacy has expanded lovingly into 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
The family expresses its warm gratitude for the generous care and love given to Virginia over the years she resided at Greystone Assisted Living and for the loving care she received from hospice.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Iola High School Baseball, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
