Glen Collins

The family of Glen Michael Collins, 73, of Piqua, Kansas, is saddened to announce his passing on Sept. 19, 2024, after an extended battle with congestive heart failure.
Glen was born on Aug. 9, 1951, to John Mike and Lucy Collins in Iola. After Glen graduated from Yates Center High School in 1969, he enlisted in the United States Navy at 17 years of age. He was a Vietnam and Gulf War veteran. He served 30 years in the Navy and retired as an E-7, Electrical Chief Petty Officer. He also completed his associate of science degree from Clinton County Community College in Clinton, Iowa, in 1989.
In 1973 he met Connie Dearinger at a dance at the Knights of Columbus in Piqua, Kansas. Glen and Connie went on to marry and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 17, 2024, prior to Glen’s passing. They had two children, Glenda and Jason.
After Glen’s retirement from the Navy, he spent 20 years working in the nuclear industry as an electrician and as a consultant planning electrical maintenance. In addition, Glen ran a cow-calf operation with his wife and son for the past 20 years, Collins Cattle. Growing up on a farm as a child and then returning to the industry gave Glen a great sense of accomplishment and pride. It was something he enjoyed immensely and loved sharing this passion with all of his family. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, wood-working, and spending time with family. He loved watching westerns, Royals baseball, but especially loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and bragging about all of their accomplishments both extracurricular and academic.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents John Mike and Lucy, and his six siblings and their spouses, David (Opal) Collins, William “Bill” (Mary/“Babe”) Collins, Robert “Ike” (Rosie) Collins, Donna (Norbert “Norb”) Eisenbart, Marcella (Larry) Dixon, and Martha (Don) Cook. He was also preceded in death by two nephews and a niece, Wade Dixon, Ray Collins, and Mary Kay Bittle.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; their two children and spouses, Glenda and Josh Oberley, and Jason and Abbie Collins; six granddaughters, one grandson, one grandson-in-law and one great-granddaughter; Madeline Collins, Morgan Collins, Mason Collins, Lucia “Lucy B.” Crellin, Hali Crellin, Savannah and Elijah “Eli” Keever, Addison Oberley, and Elayna “Ellie” Lovewell. He is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Visitation was held Monday, Sept. 23, at Campbell-Jones funeral home in Yates Center, from 7 to 8 p.m. A funeral service was set for Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Yates Center Town Hall in Yates Center, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a burial at Yates Center Cemetery with military honors by Post #13 American Legion, Yates Center.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Post #13 American Legion, Southern Coffey County Honor Flight or Yates Center Friends for Life, which may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
