Glenda Vorse

Glenda Lou Vorse passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at the age of 78.
She was born the daughter of Albert and Bertha (Morgan) Hobbs on Jan. 12, 1944, in Scotts Bluff, Neb.
On Dec. 24, 1960, Glenda and Thomas Vorse were united in marriage. They celebrated 42 years of marriage before his passing in January 2003.
Survivors include her son, Trent Vorse of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Tracy Dougherty (Mike) of Iola; grandchildren, Morgan Vorse of Wichita, Kevin Vorse of Fort Collins, Colo., Antonio Marino (Brandy) of Wellington, Colo., Todd Woodruff of Iola, Traylee Pickens (Brandon) of Newton, Brandon Woodruff of Joplin, Mo.; Kathryn Woodruff of Humboldt, and Grady Dougherty of Iola; and great-grandchildren, Makayla, Mackenzi, Kennedy, Colston, Skyla, Landon, Aria, Knox, Graham, Rhett, Maddie, Riggins and Eli.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thomas Vorse, brothers, Nathan Hobbs, Clinton Hobbs and Richard (R.S.) Hobbs; and her sisters, Cleta Schmidt, Zuma Hobbs and Nelda Schwanz.
Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the chapel of Cornejo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1030 Mission Rd., Wellington, Kan. A memorial has been established in her loving memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Contributions may be left with the funeral home.
Share a memory, leave condolences or sign her digital tribute wall at www.cornejofuneralhome.com.
Advertisement