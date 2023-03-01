Gloria Crowley

Gloria H. Ericson Augustin Crowley, 86, of Frontenac passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Medicalodge of Frontenac after suffering a choking incident.
Gloria was born June 23, 1936 in Assaria, the daughter of Clarence Cornelius and Amelia Gladys Helena (Hanson) Ericson. She grew up in the Savonburg and Walnut areas and graduated with honors from Elsmore High School. She attended Allen County Community College and Pittsburg State University.
Gloria married Bennie Augustin in June 1955 in the Friends Home Lutheran Church near Savonburg. They divorced. She married Vernon Crowley in Moberly, Mo., and they divorced.
Gloria worked as a clerical secretary at the University of Kansas Medical Center from 1955 until moving to Elsmore in 1970. She also lived in Iola, Pittsburg, Moberly and Frontenac.
Gloria never met a stranger and once she knew you, she knew your life history.
She enjoyed her family, celebrating birthday parties with her friends, country music, playing Bingo, PSU campus Christian services, and 4-H activities including showing livestock and other projects.
Gloria was a life long member of the Friends Home Lutheran Church near Savonburg and a fifty year member of the Order of the Eastern Star Sunflower Chapter #147 of Chanute.
Survivors include her daughters, Vicki Small, and husband David of Olathe, Peggy McAtee, and husband Richard of St. Paul, and Becky Messinger of Girard; her grandchildren, Doug Morrison and Misty, Christi Yockey and Adam, Anne Fabrizius and Luke, and Harold Richard McAtee and Jessica; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren with onedue in August; and her sister-in-law, Doris Ericson, of Fort Scott.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Dale Wesley Ericson, Gordon Ericson and his wife Bonnie, and Henry Ericson.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Friends Home Lutheran Church with Pastor Andy Acker officiating. Burial will be in the Elsmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Memorials are suggested to the Order of the Eastern Star Sunflower Chapter #147 and The Elsmore Alumni Association and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com
