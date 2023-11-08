Gloria Ogle

Gloria Gean Ogle, age 81, of Iola, died on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital.
She was born March 12, 1942, in Chanute, to David Lloyd Overbay and Leota Mae (Spence) Overbay.
She married Kenny Ogle on July 31, 1960, in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathryn Summers and Delores Moyer.
Survivors include daughters Carmen Shafer and Ronda Tomson; three grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
