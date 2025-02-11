Grayden Tressler

Grayden E. Tressler, 87, Colony, Kansas, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Rock Creek Nursing Home, Ottawa, Kansas. He was born July 13, 1937, in Colony to George and Gladys (West) Tressler.
He married Willena R. Holloway in 1964. He served in the United States Army Reserve.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Samantha Tressler.
Survivors include his wife, Willena; sons, Grayden “Doug” and wife, Lisa, Lawrence, and Brian and his wife, Michele, Wichita
A visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 18, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Inurnment will follow in Colony Cemetery.
