Greg Quincy

Greg R. Quincy, 51 of Eldon, Mo., passed away Friday, March 1, 2024 at his residence in Eldon, Mo.
He was born Oct. 16, 1972 in Iola, the son of the late Floyd Buck and Dixie (Brown) Quincy. On June 16, 2000 in Miami, Okla., he was united in marriage to Andrea (Nelson) Quincy who survives of the home.
Other survivors include: children, daughter, Jordan Fife (Dylan) of Iola; son, Justin Quincy (Haden) of Eldon, Mo.; two grandchildren, with one on the way, Winry and Rosie Fife; sister, Stephanie Quincy of Phoenix, Ariz.; mother and father-in-law, Elvin and Earline Nelson, of Iola; brothers-in-law, Jason Nelson of Iola; Jake Jacobs of Iola.
Along with his parents, a sister, Gretchen Jacobs, preceded him in death.
Greg was employed with the City of Eldon for over 17 years where he served as waste water foreman/water supervisor. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest love was spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, Mo., with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Houk officiating. Burial will follow at the Eldon City Cemetery.
Memorials in his name are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Phillips Funeral Home of Eldon, Mo.
