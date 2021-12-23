 | Fri, Dec 24, 2021
July 28, 1991 — Dec. 22, 2021

Matthew Gunnar Meek, 30, Bronson, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence. Gunnar was born July 28, 1991, in Chanute, to Marie Annette Meek. 

Gunnar was preceded in death by grandmother, Peggy A. Meek, and grandfather, Ronald E. Meek. 

Gunnar is survived by his wife, Jessica, of the home; mother, Marie Annette Meek, Moran;  sister, Caitlyn Cleaver, Uniontown; and numerous other relatives and friends. 

Cremation will take place. A visitation to honor Gunnar’s life will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with the funeral home.Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

