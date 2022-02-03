H.R. Siefker, 91, of Moundridge, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at Newton Medical Center, Newton. He was born July 21, 1930, in Deep River, Iowa, the son of A.W. and Hilda (Tanke) Siefker.
H.R. attended Hillside Dayton School in Deep River. He received an honorary high school diploma from Moundridge High School, July 21, 2020, on his 90th birthday.
From 1951 to 1955, H.R. served his country in the United States Air Force with the 307th Field Maintenance Squadron. He obtained the rank of Airman First Class and received the National Defense Service Medal.
H.R. was a life-long farmer and rancher. During his semi-retirement, he worked at Moridge Manufacturing in the maintenance department.
He was a member of First Baptist Church at McPherson.
H.R. was united in marriage to Sue Ellen Ensminger on April 22, 1956 in Moran. She passed away May 15, 1997. He married Geneva Mae Goering Schrag on June 7, 1998, in Moundridge. She survives of the home.
Also surviving are his daughters, Kay Huxman (Rod) of Moundridge, Karyn Tripp (Jack) of Onalaska, Wisc., and Kolene Sugars (Jim) of Moundridge; stepdaughter, Cindy Stucky (Larry) and stepsons, Mike Schrag (Jackie) and Greg Schrag (Karyne) all of McPherson; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; 23 stepgreat-grandchildren and one stepgreat-great-grandson.
H.R. was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Sue; two brothers and three sisters.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at First Baptist Church, McPherson. Graveside services with military honors and internment will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Moran Cemetery. He will lie in state from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Moundridge Funeral Home. Visitation begins at 5:30. Memorial contributions may be made to Elyria Christian School or First Baptist Church in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, P.O. Box 410, Moundridge, KS 67107.
