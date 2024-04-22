Harry Sinclair

Graveside services with military honors for Harry L. Sinclair, 82, lifelong resident of Iola, will be at Highland Cemetery at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 27.
He transitioned Thursday morning, April 17, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving grandchildren Kerstin, Chance, Castin and great-grandson Isaiah Sinclair.
He was born the second child of six on Dec. 15, 1941, one week after Pearl Harbor, as he liked to say, to Jodie and Verna “Irene” Malloy Sinclair, in Iola.
He graduated from Iola High School in 1959. At 4’11”, 98 lbs., after high school he enlisted in the Navy for years 1960-64. After being with the SeaBees in the Navy, He came back 5’9”, 210 lb., graduated, and taught a masonry class at Allen County Community College and graduated from Emporia State University with a bachelor’s degree.
He retired after 21 years of combined military service with the Navy and Iola Armory National Guard. He has been a member of and was currently the commander for the Iola American Legion.
Harry enjoyed his many years with the nuclear plant work and the friends he made through there and the friends in Iola. His family was important to him. He took care of them financially and to the best of his ability, teaching that family comes first.
He was married to our mother, Carol Lynn Ostrander Sinclair, for 44 years, before she transitioned to Heaven July 2010.
Survivors include: a son Todd Sinclair, grandchildren Halye, Todd Jr. and Grant Sinclair, great-grandchildren Kayden, Kytalynn and Kendole; a daughter, Traci Sinclair, grandsons Castin, Chance and granddaughter Kerstin Sinclair; great-grandchildren Isaiah, Gentry, Gensen and Zoe May; a son, Tim Sinclair, daughter-in-law Heather and four grandchildren, Emma, Sarah, Harley and Easton. Other survivors include siblings Grace (Ray) Wools, Jim (Donna) and Artie Ray Sinclair.
Preceded in Heaven by parents; wife, Carol; daughter-in-law Gina; grand-niece Mitia Marie; brothers, Joe (Alberta) and Paul Sinclair (sister-in-law Roberta survives).
In lieu of flowers, a Harry Sinclair Memorial fund is being set up with contributions going to the American Legion.
The family will meet with friends after the service for food, drinks and stories of our dad, granddad, brother, uncle and friend. Hope to see you there.
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com
