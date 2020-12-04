Henrietta ‘Birdie’ Bird

Henrietta Lucille “Birdie” Bird, 84, of Lee’s Summit, Mo.., was born April 16, 1936, in Iola. She entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Birdie grew up on the family farm near Iola, and was always proud of her country roots. She was very active in 4H during her childhood and proud of the many awards she received. Upon graduation from Iola High School she worked for the Bell telephone company.
August 30, 1957, she was united in marriage to Paul W. Bird in Iola. After marriage she enjoyed being a homemaker and raising 3 daughters. In 1976 she graduated from LPN school. As a licensed practical nurse she worked in a school and in the hospital bedside setting in Sikeston, Mo., and Lee’s Summit, Mo., and as a case manager at Allen County Hospital. Her favorite job of all time, however, was being Grandma Henri (Gam) to her three beautiful grandchildren.
For those fortunate enough to know Birdie they experienced her warm and welcoming smile and hugs. She was always generous and wanted to help those in need. She will be greatly missed but we know she is with our Lord and we will see her again.
Birdie was preceded in death by her husband Paul W. Bird, her mother Minnie Grimm Cleaver, and her brother Loraine Cleaver.
She is survived by her daughters Paula Bird of Harrisonville, Mo., Lisa (and Jim) Nichols of Harrisonville, Mo., and Pamela (and Jeff) White of Pleasant Hill, Mo.; three grandchildren Matthew White, Audrey White, and Jessica Nichols; sister-in-law Sherry Virtue of DeSoto; several nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.
Per Birdie’s wishes cremation has been accorded. Inurnment will be in the Geneva Cemetery, northwest of Iola, at a later date.
Birdie’s family would like to thank all of the staff and nurses with Amedisys Hospice for the compassionate care they gave their mother during the past several weeks.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Amedisys Hospice, 9001 State Line Rd., Suite 120, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114 or Shiloh Center, 208 Oriole St., Harrisonville, Missouri 64701.
