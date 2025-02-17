Henry Flack

Henry C. Flack died Feb. 9, 2025, at his home in Arlington, Texas.
Henry attended high school in Garnett, Kan., graduating in 1962.
Henry and Theresa married in 1967 and have three sons, Henry Dean Flack, James Edward Flack, and Jason Colgate Flack.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Iola. Visitation is prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Feuerborn Family Service Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Theresa Flack and left in care of the funeral home.
Advertisement
Advertisement