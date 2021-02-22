Herb Shepard, age 83, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
Herb was born June 22, 1937, to Hollie Clifford and Ruth Zeldo (Gilbert) Henry. He served for the United States Army and the Kansas National Guard. Herb married Carol Ilene (Hammond) Shepard June 18, 1965, in Burlington. Their union was blessed with three children. Herb spent the majority of his career working for KDOT as a machine operator.
Herb was a hardworking man that loved his family, his horses and his work shop, public auctions, and his garden. He absolutely loved children.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hubert Shepard; sister, Nancy Woodley; and grandparents.
Herb is survived by his wife, Carol Shepard; three children, Galen Shepard of Eskridge, Harlen Shepard and wife, Jocelyn, of Santee, Calif., and Donna Shepard of Chanute; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and numerous other family members and friends.
A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Burlington. A viewing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, prior to the service. Masks will be required for all services.
Memorials in honor of Herb are suggested to the Ronald McDonald House or Ambassador Christian Church of Chanute, and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.