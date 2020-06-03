Joyce Roath, age 70, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her home in Iola.
Joyce was born May 1, 1950 to Charles and Marva Lee (Schroeder) Roath in Riverside, Calif. Joyce graduated from Emporia State University and started a lengthy career with the Texas Workforce Commission. After 28 years of service, she retired and moved to Iola.
Joyce was an avid quilter and belonged to Sunflower Quilt Guild and was active in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Lois (Taylor) Roath; nephew, Kevin O’Connor; and brother-in-law, Ed O’Connor.
Joyce is survived by four siblings, Susan O’Connor of Iola, Carol Roath of Longview, Texas, Allen Roath (Terri) of Hopkins, Minn., and Janet Warren (Herb) of Longview, Texas; nieces and nephews, Kate Shepard (Jason) of Yates Center, Martha DeGrado (Vince) of Iola, Ashley Leftwich (Joe) of Tyler, Texas, Christopher Worden of Offutt Airforce Base, Omaha, Neb., Marko Roath of Hopkins, Minn., Zeb and Zac Shepard of Yates Center, Natalie, Braiden, and Blane DeGrado of Iola.
Private family services will be held. Memorials in honor of Joyce are suggested to St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church or the Kevin O’Connor Scholarship Fund at Emporia State University and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.