Hon. Thomas Mikulka

Notice of service for The Hon. Thomas P. Mikulka, 1954-2024.
The friends of the Mikulka family are invited to attend the funeral service of Thomas P. Mikulka at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, at First Baptist Church, 118 N. Forest Ave., Chanute.
Judge Mikulka was currently serving as district magistrate judge for Woodson and Wilson counties, and previously served as district magistrate judge for Neosho County.
Memorials may be made to Woodson County Revitalization/Revitalize Yates Center and/or Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) 31st Judicial District, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.