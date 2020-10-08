Hope Holeman

Hope Elaine Holeman, age 94, of Parsons, formerly of Bronson, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Labette Health Center in Parsons.
Hope was born Nov. 13, 1925, in Iola, the daughter of Olin and Florence Hicks Burtch. They moved to Bronson in 1941. She obtained her teaching degree from the University of Kansas after beginning at Baldwin College. She taught high school for several years.
Hope married Colwell Holeman in August 1950. She played the piano her entire life, and also enjoyed crossword puzzles. After retirement from the farm, she and Colwell would travel to the Rio Grande Valley of south Texas in the cold winter months to spend time with friends and family. She was a member of the Bronson United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: 2 sons, Bob Holeman, Parsons, and Bill Holeman (Lora), Bronson; 7 grandchildren, Justin Holeman (Jamie), William Holeman, Jessica Laforge (Jordan), Joshua Holeman (Yuli), Joel Holeman (Crystal), Andrew Holeman, and Adrienne Holeman; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Colwell; a daughter, Mary Margaret Holeman; and a brother, Robert Burtch.
Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Bronson Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Bronson United Methodist Church and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, PO Box 347, 201 S. Main, Ft. Scott, KS 66701. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.