Howard Morrow

Howard L. Morrow, 82, passed away on Nov. 13, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his home in Overland Park, Kan., surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Iola to Leon and Inez Morrow on Feb. 8, 1942. He was a 1960 graduate of Iola High School. Howard earned his bachelor of science degree in business administration from Kansas State College of Pittsburg in 1964. He went on to a career with Allis-Chalmers, Diamond Coach and Development Officer for a non-profit. He was a member of The United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood, Kan.
Howard’s most cherished gift was his family. He and his wife, Glenna, celebrated 61 years of marriage. He was a devoted husband to Glenna and a dedicated father to Kimberly. He demonstrated his love to them by always encouraging them and cheering them on. Kimberly often called her dad, the “stage manager.” Nothing was more important to him than being available to drive her to whatever activities she had planned. He always filled in the gaps so her blindness did not interfere in her everyday life. He never missed his daily walk — rain or shine. He enjoyed everything about finance, watching the KU Jayhawks and Kansas City Chiefs. Every spring, Howard and his family vacationed on Sanibel Island, Fla., often meeting up with the same friends they made over the years. Howard’s positive attitude and encouragement to others is a light in our world that we will always treasure.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Inez Morrow. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Glenna; daughter, Kimberly; his brothers (never called them in-laws) Don Hoffmeier, wife Sharon, and Gary Hoffmeier, wife Susan; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Along with his coffee buddies, Art, Lynn and Rodger where “wisdom” was shared every week.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 2 p.m., at Iola Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Kansas Audio-Reader Network 1120 W. 11th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.
