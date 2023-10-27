Howard Thompson, age 87, of Garnett, formerly of Kincaid, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, at Anderson County Hospital Residential Living Center in Garnett.
Howard was born on Feb. 15, 1936, in Selma. He was the second of two sons born to John Finley and Eula Ruth (Blunt) Thompson. Howard attended Selma Grade School and then graduated from Kincaid High School in 1954.
He was united in marriage to Leila Welsh on May 29, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Selma. To this union were born three daughters and one son.
In 1949 Howard’s father contracted polio and Howard was diagnosed with polio a few weeks later. John was unfortunately confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. Howard was fortunate for a quick diagnosis and he subsequently recovered after being sick for a few months, so much so that he was a standout athlete in high school.
Howard and his older brother, Wendell, took over the farm responsibilities following their father’s illness and they continued to care for and provide for their parents for the rest of their lives. Howard and Wendell were the third generation to continue in the family farm. They operated Thompson Brothers’ Dairy until 1979, when Howard formed Double TT Farms with his son, Rick.
In 1999, Howard retired from farming and moved to Garnett in 2001. Howard and Leila enjoyed traveling in their RV and in their retirement years they were able to complete their goal of visiting all 50 states. They were also able to spend many winters in Texas and Arizona, avoiding the Kansas winters. Howard was able to find a fishing spot at nearly all of the stops. In his free time Howard could often be found watching sports on TV, while reading the sports page and listening to something sports-related on the radio.
Howard was active on many local boards and was generous with his time supporting many Kincaid area events and projects, serving on the Kincaid Fair Board and the Kincaid Lions Club. He also served two terms as Anderson County Commissioner and four terms on the Kincaid School Board and on the Crest Unified School District Board. Howard was a long-time active member of Kincaid United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leila Thompson on Nov. 25, 2020; brother, Wendell on Oct. 26, 2008.
Howard is survived by three daughters, Chardel Hastings and Mark of Iola; Joleata Kent and Roger of Garnett; Janell Yelm and Ronnie of Iola; one son, Rick Thompson and Connie of Kincaid; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Karen Thompson of Iola.
Funeral services are at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at the Kincaid-Selma Community Church in Kincaid. Burial will follow in the Kincaid Cemetery. Howard’s family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kincaid-Selma Community Church or Kincaid Fair Association and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
