Inez DeLa Cruz

Inez E. DeLa Cruz, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Yates Center Health and Rehab. She was born on April 20, 1922, in Chanute, the daughter of Augustine and Cayetana (Alonzo) Gutierrez.
On Nov. 29, 1947, Inez married Salvador DeLa Cruz at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute. Inez worked as a seamstress and took care of her family. She enjoyed listening to music and loved to dance. She also enjoyed being with her friends and meeting new people. She was on a bowling team for many years. Inez loved to entertain, travel and was always shopping for a bargain. After the death of her husband, Salvador, Inez continued to be very independent, making a new journey in life by herself.
Inez is survived by her children, Theresa Padilla and Pedro M. of Austin, Texas, and Guadalupe DeLa Cruz of Iola; grandchildren Christopher, Alicia, Felicia, Ruben, David and Stephen; five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents; husband Salvador; siblings Bidal Gutierrez, Phillip Guiterrez, Andrew Gutierrez, Rosario Gutierrez, Evista Mandoza and Pauline Perez; and grandchild Alexandria.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute, with burial to follow at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Humboldt. Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m., and the family will receive friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Rosary and Mass will be viewable via the church’s Facebook and YouTube livestream. Memorials have been suggested to either St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute.