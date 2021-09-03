Jack Ellis, 63, of Iola, passed away Thursday, Aug., 26, 2021. Jack was born Dec. 17, 1957, in Syracuse, N. Y., the son of Lloyd E. Ellis and June (Freemen) Ellis.
Jack loved the outdoors, whether it was his work in concrete, working with his plants, or going to shoot his guns. Outside was where you would find him. Jack’s children and grandchildren meant the world to him, and he spent as much time as he could with them.
Jack is survived by: children, Brendan Lloyd and wife Lendsey of Iola, Natasha Boan and husband Levi of Iola; sisters, Kate Krawczyk of Oswego, N.Y.. Debbie Dehart of Liverpool, N.Y., Cindy Ellis of Rochester, N.Y., Irene Bianco of Melbourne, Fla., Sarha Peterson and wife Peg of Iola, and Jill and Jim Womelsdorf of Iola; brothers, Joe Ellis of Balwdinsville, N.Y., Kenneth Ellis of San Antonio, Texas; former spouse, Clara Goudy of Iola; grandchildren, Chloey Boan, Aurora Boan, Kayleigh Boan, Kayleb Ellis, Ryleigh Ellis; along with multiple nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by: his parents; nieces Sarah Peterson and Amy; brother-in-Law, Stan Krawczyk; and brother Floyd Ellis.
A celebration of life service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
Memorials have been suggested to Humanity House and ACARF/Second Chance and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
