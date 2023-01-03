Jack Scott

Jack S. Scott, age 87, of Humboldt, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Yates Center Health and Rehab.
Jack was born on Feb. 14, 1935, in Humboldt, to Harvey Scott and Esther (Dwinell) Scott. He was a lifelong resident of Humboldt, graduating with the class of 1952. Jack married Barbara Culbertson on Feb. 12, 1956, in Iola. In 1957 he entered the U.S. Army and served at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Following his honorable discharge in 1959 they returned to Humboldt, where Jack worked in the oil fields for several years before going to work at Monarch Cement, retiring in 1997 after 23 years.
In his free time Jack enjoyed setting trot lines on the river. He also loved hunting quail with two of his favorite German Shorthaired Pointers, Billy Joe and Peggy Sue. In his retirement, Jack and Bobby enjoyed playing cards at the Iola Senior Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Craig; his daughter, Cindy Miller on May 8, 2014; two brothers, William and Fred Scott; and two sisters, Norma Scott and Betty Repstine.
Jack is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara “Bobby” of the home; three grandsons, Nicholas Miller and wife, Elana of Fayetteville, Ark., and their two daughters Charlee and Presley “Scottie,” Nathan Miller and wife, Samantha, of Fayetteville, and their son, Nolynn Miller; Neal Miller of Chanute, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, with Chaplain Lloyd Houk officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt. Memorial contributions may be made to Wings for Warriors and left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
