Jack Leroy Farris II, 72, passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Jack was born on June 8, 1949, to Jack Farris Sr. and Elsie Roush Farris, in Moran.
He married Sheri Lynn Evans on May 13, 1972, and they were married nearly 50 years at the time of his passing. They had two children, a son, Gregory Allen Farris, and daughter, Wendy Lynn Farris.
Jack’s presence was truly a gift for those who had the pleasure of being a part of his life. He will be fondly remembered for his fierce loyalty and love of his family and friends, his enjoyment of the outdoors, his laughter and witty intellect, his tremendous compassion, and his many blood donations to seriously ill infants during his tenure at the American Red Cross.
Jack was a Vietnam War Veteran and served as PFC in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1969. He was honorably discharged with accolades for his service.
He worked at Reynolds Metals in Portland, Ore., before relocating with his family to Boise, Idaho, where he worked at the American Red Cross for over 20 years.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sheri Lynn; daughter Wendy; son, Greg; brothers, Willard Dale Farris, Ivan Wayne Farris; sister, Sandy Harrell; stepbrother, Rodger Huckabee; step-sister, Cecily Coats; grandsons Chase Farris, KC Farris, and Jacob Farris; a great-granddaughter, Savannah Cheyenne Farris; many nieces and nephews; son-in-law, Michael Duncan, and sisters-in-law, Sheila Jones and Corine Hedges.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Elsie; stepfather, John Huckabee; stepmother, Ann Farris and stepsister, Glenna Ward.
Jack’s memorial service and military honors will be at Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
