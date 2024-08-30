Jack Steiner

It is with profound sadness that the family of Jackson Lynn Steiner announces his passing on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024.
Jack was born May 14, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas. He was the beloved son of Bill Steiner, Sr. and Evelyn (Mulsow) Steiner and the brother of Bill Steiner, Jr.
Jack graduated from Yates Center High School where he was a prominent student, serving as class president and a standout athlete. His athletic achievements were remarkable, including being named football captain, receiving All Tri-Valley League Football Honors in 1963 and setting a school record as the Tri-Valley 100-yard dash champion. His record in the 100-yard dash remains an intramural record after 60 years.
Following his high school graduation, Jack graduated from the Wichita School of Barbering. He also joined the Kansas National Guard where he served with distinction.
On Sept. 2, 1967, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Linda Dianne Gibbs, with whom he shared 57 wonderful years.
In his professional life, Jack was an educator and coach, teaching and coaching for 27 years at Yates Center schools. He coached the high school girls basketball team, taking over during the third year of its existence. He led the teams to three Tri-Valley League Championships in three years; won several tournament and regional championships; won two sub-state championships; was ranked first in the state in 1979-1980; and named Coach of the Year in 1980. The 1980 team had a record of 23 wins and 2 losses, which is still the best record in Yates Center High School boys and girls history.
Jack went on to coach freshman boys basketball for one year, then junior high boys basketball for 14 years. His teams won nine championships during those 14 years. Jack coached high school girls track for the tenure of his teaching career, with numerous athletes receiving state accolades.
Jack’s love and guidance extended beyond his family, touching the lives of numerous kids who looked up to him as a father figure. Jack was a passionate advocate for his students and athletes, fostering both athletic skills and life lessons in his players. He was a mentor to many. Jack continued to advocate for student athletes throughout the state of Kansas during his lifetime.
Jack was an animated storyteller and had an extraordinary sense of humor. He was a proud father, grandfather, and an avid sports fan. He was an accomplished individual beyond his career, having earned his pilot’s license and real estate license. Jack barbered part-time in Iola for 60 years. He and Linda raised exotic animals, specializing in miniature donkeys. They raised four national champions. Jack’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family.
Jack was a member of the American Legion Post 13, the Kansas Barber Association, Kansas Teachers Union, and the Jaycees.
Jack’s memory will be cherished by all who knew him.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Linda, of the home; his son, Lane Steiner, Yates Center; his daughter Krystal Steiner Nickelson and husband Patrick, Fort Scott, Kansas; two grandchildren, Paige and Keira Nickelson; his brother, Bill Steiner, Jr., Yates Center, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation will take place. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice, or The Town Hall of Yates Center, or Quilts of Valor in care of 4 Golden Stitches, and memorials may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
