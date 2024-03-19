Jacob Wilson passed away Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Iola, Kan.
Jacob was born Dec. 13, 1979 to Robert and Janet Wilson.
He is survived by his parents; sisters Margaret (Eddie) Eheart and Haily Wilson (Brandon Rich) and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Donations in Jacob’s memory can be made to the Kappa Alpha Sorority Cancer Fund and mailed to: Kappa Alpha Sorority, c/o Carla Hunt, 1020 N. Kentucky St., Iola, KS 66749.
