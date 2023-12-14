Jan Church

Janet Grace Lord Church, 75, of Iola, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Medicalodges nursing facility in Iola.
Jan was born on Oct. 29, 1948, to Ralph and Virgina Lord in Allen County. After she graduated from Kincaid High School in 1966, she worked in data processing and as a bank teller before returning to school at the age of 48 at the Mary Grimes School of Nursing in Chanute.
After graduating with a degree in nursing, she started her first job at Windsor Place in Iola as a registered nurse, kickstarting a 15-plus-year career in nursing.
In 1968, Jan married Fred K. Church in Lone Elm. Jan and Fred had four children, Amy, Thomas, Adam, and Fred. They later divorced.
In 2015, Jan retired and spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading, writing poetry, painting and sketching. One of her greatest travel adventures was going to India for a month with her sister, Judy Snavely. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and she gave the greatest back rubs.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Virginia; her son, Adam; a nephew, Justin Snavely; and niece, Kelly Lord.
She is survived by her children, Amy, Tom, and Fred; her brothers, Jim and John Lord; her sister, Judy Snavely; 15 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; along with many friends. Jan was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and friend to so many people.
A celebration of Jan’s life will be held at Calvary United Methodist Church on Saturday, Dec. 30, from noon to 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall, with a balloon release to follow. After the celebration, everyone is invited to join the family in the scattering of Jan’s ashes at her childhood farm in Kincaid.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Stroke Foundation or to the Medicalodges Iola Activity Fund.
Services are entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute.
