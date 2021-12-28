Jane Massey

Jane Honaker Massey of Humboldt, who devoted her life to the betterment of her family, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at the age of 92. The cause of death was complications from pneumonia.
She was the oldest of seven children of Kenneth Honaker and Opal Gamble Honaker. Born in Neosho County near Earlton, Jane grew up on several farms in the area before her family settled east of Humboldt on a quarter section of land. She and the oldest of her brothers would ride a horse to attend country schools. She graduated from Elsmore High School in 1947, after attending school in Humboldt for several years.
After graduation, Jane worked at York Electric and Montgomery Ward in Chanute. She married E.A. “Briggs” Massey in 1951. They resided in Humboldt, where they raised three children and she was an active member of First Christian Church. She worked later in life at National Garment in Chanute.
Jane is survived by daughters, Brenda Hobbs and Michelle Umholtz and her husband, Steve; son, Barry Massey and his wife, Mary; six grandchildren, Derrick, Trevor and Dalton Shannon, and Blair, Callie and Delaney Umholtz; and five great-grandchildren, Brigg, Clay, Curt, Creed and Crew Shannon; a sister, Karen Jackson; and brothers, Loren and Merle Honaker, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two sisters, Ines Walker and Linda Seuferling; and a brother, Donald Honaker.
A graveside service to honor the life of Jane will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
The family welcomes donations to the Humboldt Public Library as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
