Janet Ware

Janet Ann (Walker) Ware died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at AdventHealth Hospital, Ottawa.
She was born May 19, 1944, in Ipswitch, England, to Muriel and James Walker
She graduated school in England at age 15. Janet moved to the United States at the age of 18 in 1963 just before the birth of her oldest son, Terry. In 1966 she welcomed a daughter, Phyllis.
In February 1982 she married the love of her life, Dan Ware. They made their home in Iola, Kansas where she welcomed and helped raise his two young children, Danny Jr. and Sarah, as her own.
In 1984, Janet went through the naturalization ceremonies in Topeka to become a United States citizen.
She took tremendous pride in her family, especially her grandchildren, her yard and her home. She could be found planting flowers and caring for her lawn from spring until fall, often times recruiting the TLC of her grandchildren. She enjoyed her morning coffee and daily chats with her sister and very best friend, Christine. She looked forward to their many laughs together.
After the sudden death of her husband to cancer in 2015, she found great comfort in spending time at the senior center in Iola. Here she learned a new marble game, made wonderful friends who quickly became family and shared many laughs.
She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, her teenage daughter Phyllis Buckman, and her love of 33 wonderful years Dan Ware.
Survivors include sons Terry Buckman and fiance Sharon and Danny Ware Jr. and wife Jenni, all of La Harpe; daughter Sarah Berkenmeier and partner Marc Collier of Humboldt; nine grandchildren, Chanta Torres of Oklahoma City, Brandon Buckman of Hickory, N.C., Andrew Buckman and wife Candy and Dakota Buckman and wife Alanna, all of Fort Scott; Emily Ware of Olathe, Danielle Louk and husband Zack and Buddy Ware, partner Summer, all of Iola, and Brooke Berkenmeier and Bailee Berkenmeier of Humboldt; 24 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Christine of Huber Heights, Ohio, and Linda, Pauline and Vanessa, all of England; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She also loved her late husband’s trusty sidekick, his adorable Maltese named Kole.
Per Janet’s request there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life is planned at a later date.
