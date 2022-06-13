Janice Culbertson

Janice Joan (Spillman) Culbertson, age 90, of Yates Center, died on June 10, 2022, at Yates Center Health and Rehab.
She was born to Charley L. and Vida L. (Majors) Spillman on a farm near rural Mildred, on Jan. 5, 1932.
She married Murlin Emerson Culbertson on June 15, 1952. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Mary Joan Culbertson and Gary M. Culbertson and other family members and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Calvary Episcopal Church, corner of Grove and Washington Streets, Yates Center. Just prior to the funeral service, a visitation will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the Yates Center Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation may be made to the Calvary Episcopal Church, Yates Center, and memorials may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
