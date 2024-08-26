Jazmyne “Jazzy” Adair

Jazymne “Jazzy” Alynnia Adair, age 18, of LaHarpe, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at her grandparents’ home in LaHarpe.
She was born Dec. 4, 2005, in Chanute, Kansas, to Jamie and Jessica (Rose) Adair. She was welcomed by an older sister, Kaya Adair, and an older brother, Cael Adair.
In her short life Jazzy lived with her parents in LaHarpe, then later with her father and her new family, Autumn and children in Iola, Kansas, and Neosho Falls, Kansas.
At 16, Jazzy moved to be with her mother and Ben Beckwith in Parsons, Kansas. When she turned 18, Jazzy moved back to LaHarpe to live with her grandparents Jerry and Joyce Adair, where she passed away.
A viewing will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, at Van Arsdale Funeral Home in Le Roy, Kansas, 433 C St.
A graveside service is at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024 at the Geneva Cemetery east of Neosho Falls on 600 and Utah Road. Lunch will follow at the Church of Latter-Day Saints in Iola.
Memorials may be made to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
