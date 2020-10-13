Norma Jean Jackson, 90, of Fort Scott, passed away early morning on Sept. 27, 2020. She was born March 9, 1930, in Redfield, the daughter of Willard L. and Bertha Mae (Delzell) Smith. She married John Lyle Jackson November 25, 1950, in Bronson, Kansas.
John and Jean were married for 68 years. John survives Jean at their home in Fort Scott. They had three children who also survive her: Dan and his wife Jeannie of Bartlesville, Okla., and three grandchildren April, Zeb and Danielle and with six great grandchildren, Carley, Justin, Nayeli, Brady, Everly, Larkin, and Boone, and great-great-grandson Jaxxen; Rick and his wife Denise of Bartlesville, Okla., and one granddaughter Janett with two grandsons, Colin and Foster; and Diana and her husband Vincent Myers of Overland Park, and three grandchildren, Rachel, Evan, Skyler and two grandsons Keith and Kassius and grand-dog Bubba John.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and their wives: Dwight and Faith, Delbert and Berniece, John and Dot, Bob and Hazel (all Smiths) and two sisters and their husbands: Rosalie and Ben Banta and Clarabelle (Sue) and Richard Garrison.
Jean graduated from Moran High School in 1949. She was a secretary for Merle Humphrey Insurance for over 30 years. She also volunteered for the Mainstreet Program for over 30 years. Jean was blessed with lots of other family and friends that are too numerous to mention here, but she knew every one of them and loved and cared for them all.
She will be greatly missed by everyone she came into contact with in her 90 years. She was a truly beautiful soul.
Following cremation, Chaplain Lloyd Houk will conduct graveside services at the Fort Scott National Cemetery under the direction of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home. The service will only be attended by immediate family due to Covid -19 and family restrictions. Family and friends who cannot attend may submit condolences to the online guestbook at konantz-cheney.com. Flowers are welcome as well as cards and letters to the family. Memorial contributions may be made to John L. Jackson and left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, KS 66701.