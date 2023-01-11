Jeanette Hess

Jeanette Rhea (Deater) Hess, 85, Iola, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, peacefully at her home.
She was born Oct. 24, 1937, to Glen Deater and Gertrude Oliver Deater, in Iola, the eldest of three children. She attended school in Iola, graduated from Iola High School and took some college courses in sign language.
Jeanette married Charles Leibold of Neosho Falls in 1956. They in turn had three daughters. They were later divorced. She married Dewey Powell in Iola in 1965. He preceded her in death. She married Joseph Hess of Iola on Sept. 15, 1998.
Jeanette wore many hats including KC Plumbing with her husband Dewey. She and Joe met at the Iola Senior Center in 1998 and did Bible studies and prison ministries together. On a fateful day in July on the way home from Humboldt they decided they were going to marry. “If we see so much of each other, we may have to think about getting married someday,” Joe said. She responded with, “Yes, I will.”
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Byron and Phillip Deater; and husband Dewey Powell.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Joseph Hess, of Iola; her daughters, Carla Linhart and husband Mike of Carroll, Iowa, Teresa Porter and husband John of Derby and Cindy Leibold of Topeka; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Services will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at Community Church of the Nazarene in Iola. Family will greet friends for a visitation at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 o’clock. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorial contributions may be made to Iola Senior Center. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
