Jeanne Creitz

Jeannene “Jeanne” Ann Creitz, age 85, of Iola, passed away Sept. 2, 2024, at Heritage Health Care, Chanute, Kansas.
Jeanne was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Eureka, Kansas, to Harry John Brazil and Gertrude B. (Mack) Brazil. Jeanne married her high school sweetheart, Daniel “Dan” Edward Creitz, on Dec. 23, 1956, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola.
Jeanne graduated from Iola High School in 1956, where she showed her school spirit as a majorette. Her lifetime career was spent in the banking industry where she loved to greet her customers. She retired from Emprise Bank of Iola.
Jeanne was a member of Sorosis Club, P.E.O. International, and Revelers Supper Club. Her interests included traveling with her family, car rides with Dan and their dogs, watching Iola American Legion Baseball, participating in her “Breakfast Club,” attending band concerts at the Allen County Courthouse Bandstand and the Bowlus Fine Arts Center.
“Grammy” loved watching her grandchildrens’ athletics and activities. She cherished spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly.
Jeanne is survived by two sons, the Hon. Daniel “Dan” Dale Creitz and wife, Shaila, Erie, Kansas, and Dennis “Denny” Edward Creitz and wife, Monica, Iola; a daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Ann Taiclet and husband, Ken, Iola; grandchildren, Daniel S. Creitz and wife, Kylie, Pittsburg, Kansas, Aubrey Westhoff and husband, Tyler, Savonburg, Kansas, Lindsay Caudell and husband, Dereck, Colony, Kansas, Trent Jacobs, Denali Park, Alaska, Trey Creitz and wife, Ashlyn, Raymore, Missouri, Haley Frazell and husband, Connor, Wichita, Kansas, Maggie Creitz, Lawrence, Kansas, Tye Taiclet, Iola, and Dr. Kendra Taiclet and friend, Dr. Brad Spain, Iola; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Liam, and Zander Creitz, Pittsburg, Owen and Nash Westhoff, Savonburg, Kylie, Tatum, Cooper, and Tomi Caudell, Colony, and Hudson Frazell, Wichita; brother-in-law Dan Conklin and wife, Jeri, Byron Center, Michigan; and many special nieces and nephews.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Creitz, March 5, 2018; her parents, Harry and Gertrude Brazil; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Amy Lou Brazil; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dale P. and Opal Creitz; bonus mother-in-law, Virginia Sleeper-Creitz; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Creitz) Conklin.
A visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 17, from noon to 1 p.m., in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Friends of the Bowlus Fine Arts Center or Iola American Legion Baseball, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
