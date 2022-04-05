Mary Jean “Jeannie” Michael, 62, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan.
She was born Aug. 17, 1959, to Clarence James “Jim” and Mary “Louise” (Grenell) Hedman, in Chanute.
Jeannie married John Michael on Aug. 15, 2007, in Emporia.
Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Louise Hedman.
Jeannie is survived by her husband, John Michael; son, Zach Scheer; stepsons, Philip and Jason Michael; and daughter, Michaela Forkenbrock.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe or the American Cancer Society and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
