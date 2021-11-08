Jeffrey Leavitt

Jeffrey Errol Leavitt, 56, Topeka, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, after a long battle with juvenile diabetes.
Jeffrey was born Feb. 5, 1965, the son of Marinea and Gary Kline. He graduated from Iola High School in 1983 and from Allen County Community College with further studies at Emporia State University, Pittsburg State University and Washburn University. Jeffrey worked for many years in the mental health field in Topeka.
Jeffrey spent his early years in the Los Angeles area. When he was 13, his family moved to southeast Kansas until the 1990s. Jeffrey moved to Topeka and married Sue Flynn on March 8, 2003.
Jeffrey had the gift of gab and loved to have conversations on many topics with family and friends. He was an avid NHRA Drag Racing Fan, loved WWE Wrestling, RC Cars, traveling and fishing. Jeffrey also enjoyed collecting various treasures during his lifetime. Most of all, Jeffrey loved spending time with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Jacob (Lexi); granddaughter, Melody; mother; siblings, Kristi, Mark and Greg (Pam); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gary Kline, his brother, Mike, and his granny, Grace Scott.
No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or to Helping Hands Humane Society, and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 S.W. Urish Rd., Topeka KS 66614.
Condolences may be sent to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
