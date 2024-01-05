Jennifer McKenzie

Jennifer Diane Bass McKenzie was born on March 30, 1948, and died on Dec. 28, 2023, after years of smoking, at her home in Lemon Grove, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Herman McKenzie; her brother, John Arthur; and her parents, John Elliott and Rosemary Bass. Survivors include her brother Jay; two sisters-in-law, Dionne and Barbara; nieces, Keesha, Emily, and Madeline; nephew, John Silas; and great-nephews Cory Ball Jr. and John Elliott Bass.
She graduated from Iola High School, class of 1966. After attending Wichita State University, she spent her working career as a research librarian in California.
Besides smoking, Jennifer loved a good glass of wine. Enjoy a glass for her.
At her request, funeral services will not be held, but cremation burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery, next to her beloved Herman.
