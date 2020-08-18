Jerry McClure

Jerry Ellis McClure, age 80, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Jane Phillips Hospital, Bartlesville, Okla.
He was born on May 29, 1940, in Iola, to Leslie Kenneth McClure and Elsie Louise (Michael) McClure.
He married Jean L. Thompson on July 30, 1961, in Iola. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include a daughter, Laura McClure, Independence; and a son, Richard E. McClure, Murrieta, Calif.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family burial will be in Highland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Fredonia Fire Department, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.