Roland Jerome “Jerry” Rowe, 95, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Heritage Health Center, Chanute. Jerry was born at home on Jan. 18, 1928, in Bazine. He was the oldest of four children born to Roland Vernon Rowe and Millie (Mounce) Rowe.
Jerry attended school in Bazine and Garnett. He graduated in 1946 from Blue Mound High School. Jerry was on the football team when they went undefeated. After high school he joined the United States Air Force and spent two years in the military.
Jerry and Rosalie Rebecca Priest were married on Jan. 27, 1952, in Ozark, Ark.
Jerry and Rosalie moved to Ruskin Heights, Mo., where he worked at the Leeds GM Plant in Kansas City. Jerry and Rosalie moved to a farm between Blue Mound and Mound City in 1962, where he farmed and did construction.
Jerry lived through a lot of things, including the 1930’s Dust Bowl in western Kansas and a tornado that destroyed the family home in Ruskin Heights in 1957. Jerry enjoyed playing his guitar, banjo, harmonica and mandolin. He was a 50-year member of the Kansas Old Time Fiddlers, Pickers, and Singers, Inc.
Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie; his parents; sister, Bonnie Roper; and brother, Don Rowe.
Jerry is survived by sons, Ricky (Lori) Rowe, Ken Rowe, Pat (Rhodenia) Rowe, John (Anita) Rowe; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Vernon Rowe; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, followed by a funeral service at 2. Interment will be in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Blue Mound.
Memorials are suggested to Blue Mound High School Alumni Association, and be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
