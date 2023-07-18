Jill Hartman

Our beautiful and talented Jill Marie Hartman, 33, of Overland Park, passed away in her home on July 14, 2023, after a long battle with addiction.
Jill made her presence known to the world on March 5, 1990, at Allen County Hospital in Iola. Being the youngest of three sisters, she wasn’t about to be left out. Before she was even one year old, she insisted on doing everything and going everywhere her older sisters did. As the years went on, she took the job of being the youngest quite seriously by antagonizing her sisters with jokes and pranks. She was also undoubtedly successful in recruiting her friends to participate in her creative, and sometimes ornery, ideas.
Jill bounced down the halls of Marmaton Valley Elementary/Jr/Sr High School and lived to play sports — flag and tackle football, volleyball, basketball, track, and softball. She was also a member of the dance team, cheer squad, band, FFA, FCCLA, Forensics … you get the picture. She wanted to be involved in it all! Her and her friends could be found, or better yet, heard laughing and joking around. She graduated with honors in 2008.
After high school, Jill continued her athleticism and hooped it up for a year with the Lady Red Devils at Allen County Community College. However, she couldn’t wait to be a Jayhawk and persisted on to the University of Kansas (Rock Chalk!) where she made countless friends and memories. She danced through the Campanile and down Mt. Oread in 2012 with a degree in sports management from the School of Education.
Jill used her creativity and determination while working in marketing, advertising, and website development. She loved painting, sewing, crafting, being outdoors, KU basketball, but was most passionate about animals … a true “Jill of All Trades.”
Stubborn by nature, Jill was determined to fight her disease to find sobriety. Due to her addiction, she knew she had hurt many of those close to her, but she did not want to be defined by her alcoholism and mistakes. She was so much more than that — she was adventurous, bold, and had the biggest heart. Her vibrant personality and sense of humor could light up a room with laughter and joy. Her magnetic personality allowed her the ability to make friends and connections with nearly everybody. Jill was independent, competitive, and sometimes impatient, but she loved fiercely!
Jill was an affectionate Fur-Momma to dogs Ellis and Aspen, and cats Sash and Earp. She was loved by her parents Gene and Kristi Hartman of LaHarpe; sisters Jaci Littrell (Brant) of Winfield and Julie Heskett (Kody) of Moran; and maternal grandmother Judy Welch of Moran. She was a proud Aunt to Emily and Aubrie Heskett, and June and Beck Littrell. She was also adored by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Jill was preceded in death by her granddad, Don Welch; her grandparents, Kenny and Betty Hartman; her aunt, Rose Hartman Covey; and her aunt, Nina Thompson.
Jill’s family will greet friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, in The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Moran United Methodist Church. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be held privately at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moran United Methodist Church or ACARF (Allen County Animal Rescue Facility) and left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
