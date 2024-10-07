Jim Baxter Frye, age 86, of Yates Center, Kansas, passed away on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. Jim was born on April 19, 1938, in Marion, Indiana, to Marvin Frye and Irene (Baggett) Frye.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Hazelbaker.
Jim is survived by his wife, Durendam and children, Clarence (Marla) Frye, Lebo, Danny (Darla) Frye, Lebo, Rodney (Reta) Frye, Iola, Bill (Mary) Frye, Dallas, N.C., James (Cristie) Frye, Lebo, Shelly (Bryson) Wagner, Yates Center, and Stephanie (Mike) Morrison, Yates Center.
On Oct. 27, the Yates Center American Post 13 and Lebo Post 323 will provide military honors at 2 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Yates Center Community Building.