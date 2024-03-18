Jimmie “Jim” Lee Roush, age 82, of Iola, Kansas, passed away March 14, 2024.
Jim was born on Oct. 31, 1941, in Fort Scott, to Wilbur Clark and Ruth (Mott) Roush. He married Virginia “Ginger” Linthicum on May 25, 1961.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger; son, Tom (Beverly) Roush of Iola; daughters, Kathleen (Craig) Edwards of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Tina (Brian) Donovan of Iola; brother, W.C. (Margaret) Roush of Topeka; sisters, Betty (Dave) Buckner of Joplin, Missouri, and Linda Head of Iola.
Visitation is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54 in Iola, followed by a memorial service at 11:30 in the chapel. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorials may be made to Iola Community Church of the Nazarene (memo: Uganda) and left in the care of the funeral home. Money given to this cause will help support building a home for unwed mothers and their children in Uganda.
