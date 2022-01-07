Jimmy Hoggatt, age 41, of Iola, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo..
Jimmy was born in Iola, on July 31, 1980. He was the second of six children of John and Marcia (Franklin) Hoggatt. Jimmy grew up in Yates Center, attending school there. He has lived in Iola since 2007. Jimmy worked at Russell Stovers in Iola and delivered newspapers for the Iola Register. He also volunteered at the Iola Senior Center. In his free time Jimmy could often be found going wherever his cousins went. He especially enjoyed attending the races and pony pulling events. Jimmy was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. He will be missed by his family and friends but his cat, “Mouse,” will be lost without him.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Hoggatt, on Jan. 15, 2013; grandparents, Clyde and Hazel Hoggatt and Charles Franklin.
Jimmy is survived by his mother Marcia Hoggatt of Iola; three brothers and two sisters, Steve Hoggatt of Topeka, Carl Hoggatt and Clyde Hoggatt of Iola, Elizabeth Roeder of Seneca, and Mary Hoggatt of Iola; grandmother, Lillian Franklin of Iola; two nieces, Abigail and Anna Roeder; and beloved family and friends.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Iola. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Mildred. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Face coverings will be required for the services.
Memorials are suggested to A.C.A.R.F.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
