Joanne McIntyre, age 92, of Iola, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Greystone Assisted Living, Iola. Joanne was born Dec. 30, 1930, in Streator, Illinois, to Frederick Grant Foster and Nellie May (Daniels) Foster. She was raised by her aunt, Mary Madeline (Foster) Harris.
Joanne graduated in 1948 from Iola High School. She and Harold E. McIntyre were married Aug. 4, 1948, in Humboldt. Joanne was a homemaker most of her life and then was a para-educator for USD 257 for several years as well as a Mary Kay consultant. Joanne wrote the Carlyle News column for The Iola Register for many decades.
Joanne loved to travel and camp in Colorado. She belonged to a camping club for many years. She was a people person. She loved people. Joanne was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Delmar Foster and Victor Foster; and one sister, Imogene (Foster) Nordquist.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Bruce) Cochran; Greg (Jackie) McIntyre; grandchildren, Zack (Kady) McIntyre, Ryan (Kate) Cochran, Ashton (Brandon) Birk, Mike (Dora) Cochran, Michelle (Breck) Thompson; great-grandchildren, Zoey McIntyre, Kline McIntyre, Jaxen Birk, Heston Birk, Coby Cochran, Rachel Cochran, Breail Thompson, Baylea (Sam) Bate; great-great-grandson, Kieran Cochran; her special friend, Jim Hinson, and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Carlyle Presbyterian Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
