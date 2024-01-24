Wesley Joe Baker died Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at St. Luke’s East Hospital in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He was born July 15, 1929, at Humboldt to Lonnie Baker and Blanche (Beeman) Baker.
He married Anita Scott on Dec. 20, 1950.
He was drafted into the Army in 1950.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Joni Kay Baker.
Survivors include his wife, Anita Baker; and children, Roger Baker, Scott Baker, Tim Baker, John Baker, Sherry Herder and Terry Taylor.
A visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt. Burial with military honors will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Advertisement
Advertisement