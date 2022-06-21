Joe Evans, age 70, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at his home in Humboldt.
Joe was born March 3, 1952, in Sacramento,Calif., to Willard and Novella Ruth (Miller) Evans. He graduated from Pittsburg High School with the Class of 1970 before furthering his education at Pittsburg State University. Joe married Margaret Ann Shaw. Their union was blessed with two children, Joey and James. They later divorced. He then married Mary Bennett. From that marriage, he gained two stepsons, Josh and Jeremiah Coykendall, who he took in as his own. Joe worked as an electrical lineman for the majority of his career.
Joe had a love for music and was a drummer. He was in several bands over the years, including a band with his son, Joey. He was known for tinkering with, building, and creating things. He had a passion for restoring antique cars. Joe was always known for putting others first. He will be missed greatly for his selfless demeanor and caring heart.
Joe is preceded in death by his son, James Shaw Evans; and parents, Willard and Novella Evans.
Joe is survived by his son, Joey Evans (Pam) of Humboldt; grandchildren, Jazmine Evans, Nathan (Katy) Whitcomb, Corey Whitcomb, Annalise Whitcomb, Hunter Coykendall and Faith Coykendall; niece, Kathy Margrave; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral to honor the life of Joe will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
