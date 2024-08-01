Joe Flamez

Joseph “Joe” Anthony Flamez, age 63, of Welda, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at his home.
He was born on July 11, 1961, to Tony and Donna (Seller) Flamez in Kansas City, Kansas.
Joe was preceded in death by his father, Anthony Flamez; and his brother, Steve Flamez.
He is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Flamez; his mother, Donna Flamez of Welda, and sister, Katrina Denk and husband Kenny of Lenexa.
As per his wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. A private family inurnment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
