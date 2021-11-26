 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
Menu Search Log in

John Johnson

March 8, 1949 — Nov. 23, 2021

Obituaries

November 26, 2021 - 10:56 AM

Iolan John Carl Johnson, 72, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.

John was born March 8, 1949, in Onawa, Iowa, to Willard Johnson, Sr. and Esther (Jones) Johnson. 

John is survived by his wife, Lynnette; daughter, Stephanie Madden, Marshall, Minn.;; stepchildren, Tim Kropf (Jenny), Dennison, Iowa, Ginger Meyers, Des Moines, Iowa, Stephanie Coleman (Donny), Onawa, Iowa, and Steven Simpson, Onawa, Iowa. 

Cremation will take place and no services are planned. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com

Advertisement

Related
November 1, 2013
January 22, 2013
March 3, 2012
March 16, 2010
Most Popular