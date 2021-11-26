John Johnson

Iolan John Carl Johnson, 72, died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.
John was born March 8, 1949, in Onawa, Iowa, to Willard Johnson, Sr. and Esther (Jones) Johnson.
John is survived by his wife, Lynnette; daughter, Stephanie Madden, Marshall, Minn.;; stepchildren, Tim Kropf (Jenny), Dennison, Iowa, Ginger Meyers, Des Moines, Iowa, Stephanie Coleman (Donny), Onawa, Iowa, and Steven Simpson, Onawa, Iowa.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
