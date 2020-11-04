John Kersley

John Henry Kersley, 53, died on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. He was born Oct. 2, 1967, in Wichita, the son of Jane and Herb Kersley and the late John Shultz Jr.
John married Leah Heimlich in April 1992. They had three children and later divorced.
John is preceded in death by his father, John Shultz Jr.; and grandparents, Wayne and Sylvia Wools, and Wayne and Madeline Kersley.
John is survived by his parents, Herb and Jane Kersley of Kincaid; significant other of 13 years, Sherry Hafliger of Kincaid; children, Alexa (Nick) Smith of Goodland, Dylan Kersley of Hays, Gavin Kersley of Alliance, Nebraska, Dalton Kersley of Kincaid; and step-children, Kaitlyn (James) Richmeier of WaKeeney, and Maddison Halfliger of WaKeeney.
A funeral service in honor of John will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Memorials in honor of John are suggested to the Kincaid Library or Colony First Responders and may be left with the funeral home.