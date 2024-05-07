John Leedy

John Robert Leedy passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024, in the home. He was born on Feb. 23, 1963, in Iola, to Robert and Naomi Leedy.
He was survived by his wife, Tammy Lowe; children, Jack (Bebsylyn) Leedy of Stuttgart, Germany, Robert Leedy of Iola, and Sharon Leedy of Excelsior Springs, Mo.; mother, Naomi Leedy of Chanute; sister, Anita Leedy of Chanute; brothers, Paul Leedy of Chanute, and Mike (Angie) Leedy of Chanute. He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert Leedy.
A visitation for John will be held Wednesday, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute. A time of celebration will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials in honor of John are suggested to the American Kidney Fund and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute.
