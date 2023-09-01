John Pollet, age 67, died on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at home in Iola.
He was born July 24, 1956, in Iola, to Claude and Dorothy Heimberg Pollet.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Shirley Allen.
Survivors include sisters Nancy Pollett of Independence, and Barbara Beasley of LaHarpe; brother Clarence Pollet of LaHarpe; children, Dennis Walden of Humboldt, John Pollet of Girard, Terri Yokum of Iola, Regina Cuppy of Iola, Heather Trester of LaHarpe; 19 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Cremation will take place.
A memorial gathering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, at The Venue, Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 Hwy 54, Iola.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service to help defer John’s final expenses, or the ALS Fund at The University of Kansas Medical Center. They can be sent to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service 1883 Hwy 54, Iola KS 66749.
